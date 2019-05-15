DUST2 plans ‘Wheelie Good Time’ Membership Kick-Off Party and Back Yard Race

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

DUST2 has been talking about some exciting changes for 2019-2020 and, after a series of joint board meetings with the Wolf Creek Wheel Club (WCWC), it was determined that the often duplicated efforts of our respective organizations could be optimized by joining forces and resources into one organization.

After having received an overwhelming number of “yes” votes to our merger survey sent to current WCWC members, we are excited to announce that we have decided to move forward with the merger.

There are many exciting details, partnerships and projects starting this summer, and we want to invite you to learn more and get involved at our, “Wheelie Good Time” Membership Kick-Off Party and Back Yard Race on May 31 at 6 p.m. at the Schaffer’s Shredder Race Track, located at 2445 County Road 400.

Highlights of the membership kick-off party will include:

• The first race in our 2019 Back Yard Race Series: Schaffer’s Shredder.

• The unveiling of our five-year strategic plan with a Q-and-A.

• Our trail partnership projects with the San Juan Ranger District, brought to you by Tyler Albers.

• Our short- and long-term trail goals, brought to you by Albers.

• Exciting youth cycling team updates.

The party will start with free bike races at 6 p.m.; there will be a kids’ race and adult races. A potluck will be held at 7 p.m. DUST2 will provide meats to grill. Please bring something yummy by your last name category: A-G, sides/ appetizers; H-L, condiments/toppings; M-S, desserts; and T-Z, paper products/cutlery. Music will be provided by Brooks-i from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, go to dustx2.com.

