DUST2 offers mountain biking opportunities for youth and juniors

By Annie Sewell
Special to The SUN
Next week, DUST2 kicks off year two of its youth cycling team programming in Pagosa Springs.
Middle schoolers going into fifth through eighth grade will enjoy a week of riding bikes, learning skills and giving back to the community by completing trail work from July 23-27.
Starting Aug. 1, ninth- through 12th-graders can join the fun for DUST2’s first season in the Colorado High School Cycling League. With over 15 full-ride scholarships available to fifth- through 12th-grade students, the opportunities to join the team regardless of ability to pay are abundant.
DUST2, which stands for Developing Urban Single Track Trail and Team, is a grassroots junior cycling program and trail advocacy nonprofit based in Pagosa Springs. Its core purpose is to promote active lifestyles in Archuleta County youth through the development of a junior mountain bike team and championing trail building and accessibility to trails.
DUST2’s youth cycling team aims to introduce the excitement and fun of cycling to local youth regardless of biking experience, competitive level, income or ability to pay. Its experienced team of coaches work to instill traits such as courage, integrity, responsibility, independence, lifelong healthy habits and good sportsmanship through bicycle advocacy, riding and racing.
Our youth cycling team is based on the following goals:
• Enable youth to become lifelong bike lovers and happy, healthy citizens.
• Educate and inspire youth to overcome obstacles, both personal and societal (i.e. choosing the bicycle as a primary means of transportation).
• Empower youth to set and achieve personal and team goals.
• Make riding bikes fun, safer and more accessible for those under 18 years of age.
• Help students develop integrity, honesty, independence, responsibility and passion in cycling.
DUST2 was founded in 2016 as a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and enrolled 23 students in the first year of the youth cycling development team. This year, DUST2 has joined the Colorado High School Cycling League to offer a racing/competitive component for high school students who choose to compete.
DUST2’s focus will, however, remain on creating a fun and positive cycling experience for students of any ability, giving them confidence and courage on a bike.
There is still space in both the summer and fall programs, and scholarships available for both. Registration is open for summer until July 22. The fall program, open to fifth- through 12th-graders, starts Aug. 1, and registration is open until July 31.
Further information can be found at: https://dustx2.com/youth-cycling-team-camp-overview/.
Backyard mountain bike ride and event series
DUST2 is hosting a variety of rides and events right here in Pagosa’s backyard. This fun series has something to offer for the whole family and all your friends.
Upcoming rides:
• July 20 at 6 p.m. — Shaeffer’s Shredder, 2445 County Road 400.
• Aug 3. at 6 p.m. — Bush’s Pump Track Classic race, 601 Stevens Circle.
• Sept. 16 at 2 p.m. — Sonlight Session, 1536 Sonlight Place.
The fee is $20 for adults and $10 for under 15.
Visit www.DUSTx2.com for more details and information.
All proceeds to benefit DUST2 and the completion of Phase 2 of the urban single-track trail.
