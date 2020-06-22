DUST2 announces Treasure Mountain Forest Service Partnership Project: Installing critical switchbacks

DUST2

Whether you hike, bike or ride a horse, please join DUST2 for a four-day trail building/restoration partnership project led by Tyler Albers, Trails and Wilderness, San Juan National Forest, Pagosa Ranger District and his trail crew that will focus on installing critical switchback on the upper portion of the nonmotorized Treasure Trail Connector.

This is a 0.75-mile long section of trail connecting the Continental Divide Trail (CDT) to FS 725 and onto the Treasure Trail.

This trail, which was established last year, allows riders to simply pull off the highway and park at Wolf Creek Pass, ride the CDT up to the Bonanza Lift, then drop down onto the Treasure Trail and provides mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders access to the Treasure Mountain Trail from FS Road 725, avoiding a 3-mile dirt road drive or ride to the trail head.

This year’s project will focus on the installation of critical switchbacks and turns on the upper portion of the connector trail.

Volunteers can expect to hike a mile to the work site each day. Though you can anticipate some pretty arduous work days, the DUST2 wheel club will do its best to make it super fun and rewarding.

The goal is to fill all 40 trail worker slots before July 27.

Work will be done Aug. 1 through Aug. 4, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.

Camp/staging area will be set up at the end of FS Road 725. You do not have to camp to join trail work days.

The Treasure Trail is the crown jewel of our area mountain bike trails. Seemingly endless miles of sweeping single-track descending 2,000 vertical feet from Wolf Creek Pass down to East Fork Road.

The purpose of this project is to install critical switchbacks on the new connector trail, thereby allowing for better and more aesthetic flow and continuity to the Treasure Mountain Trail.

Not only will this project increase ridability to this iconic trail, but it will be another important step toward solidifying a valuable trail-planning partnership with our local U.S. Forest Service district.

It is critical that the members of the Pagosa mountain bike community step up and show support for trail construction and expansion. Please join us.

Logistics: The DUST2 Wheel Club has accepted the challenge of providing 10 volunteers a day to join Albers and his trail crew for this four-day project. While it is our goal to have 10 people camp for all four days, we realize that this may not be realistic, so we have broken the four work days into 40 volunteer slots to fulfill the same goal.

Camping volunteers are expected to be self-sufficient for as many days as you camp. You can camp for as many nights as you would like. DUST2 will proved a tent and tables to serve as a gathering area for eating meals and hanging out in the evening. This will not act as a kitchen; each individual camper is responsible for their own food prep area.

Day volunteers will need to arrive in time to join the 7 a.m. briefing and stay as long as they are able.

All volunteers will be expected to have work gloves; long work pants; sturdy, closed-toe shoes; eye protection; sunscreen; and water.

For questions or more information, contact talktous@dustx2.com