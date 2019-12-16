DUST2 announces new board president

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

2019 has been an exciting year full of changes for DUST2.

At the start of the year, we officially merged with the Wolf Creek Wheel Club to form the DUST2 Wheel Club.

We developed a five-year strategic plan for the club that includes plans for mountain biking, road biking, trail building both in town and on Forest Service land, community building and the growth and sustainability of our youth cycling program.

In addition to these things, DUST2 completed two large partnership trial projects and had six student athletes qualify for the Colorado High School Cycling League state championships in Durango.

Most recently, DUST2 had its first board elections in November and we are very excited to announce the election of a new board president, Lance Thornton.

Thornton has always had a love of cycling and pretty much anything outdoors. After being a some-timer here in Colorado the last five years, Thornton and his family finally made the move to become Pagosans this summer. Thornton and his wife, Melissa, both teach in Pagosa schools and their son, Carter, is attending Pagosa Springs High School.

Thornton has been coaching with the National Interscholastic Cycling Association and TMBRA for the past seven years and spent two years as an assistant coach for St. Stephens in Austin. In 2013, Thornton helped form the Hudson Bend/Lake Travis cycling team that combined both area middle schools to feed the Lake Travis High School Mountain Bike team. In addition to this, Thornton spent two years on the board and as a coach.

In 2015, Thornton changed school districts and founded the Dripping Springs Mountain Bike Team (DSMBT), coaching kids from elementary through high school and established a board of directors to run this nonprofit organization. The DSMBT had four very successful racing seasons with three state champions, one state championship and constructed over 12 miles of new single-track trail in the community.

Thornton looks forward to working with the DUST2 board of directors and creating more single-track and cycling opportunities in Pagosa Springs. The DUST2 Board of Directors is excited and grateful to welcome its new president.

