DUST2 announces lineup of winter activities

By Annie Sewel

Special to The SUN

It’s winter in Pagosa Springs and DUST2 is bringing you a lineup of fun winter events for the whole family.

Kick off the winter fun this Friday, Jan. 18, at the Pagosa Climbing Initiative Cabin Fever Festival, where DUST2 will be hosting bike trainer competition. There will be hot drinks and fun prizes.

The very next weekend, DUST2 will be going all in for WinterFest Jan. 25-26. Grab the family and begin your WinterFest fun at the WinterFest Fat Bike Race at Yamaguchi Park. This family-friendly, downtown course is groomed by the Pagosa Nordic Club and all participants receive a fresh crepe and hot drink.

Be sure to cheer on the DUST2 Sledz on Rez sled team and head down to the river to cheer for the DUST2 Penguin Plungers.

DUST2 will be closing out the day’s festivities with our second annual WinterFest After Party at Motel SOCO with live music provided by Brooks-I. This year, we will be crowning the day’s king and queen of WinterFest. There will be food trucks and drink specials.

Our last event for the winter season is our annual Fat Bike Fun Race on Forest Service Road 725 on Feb. 22. This epic 4- or 7-mile course beautifully groomed by the Wolf Creek Trailblazers is truly an adventure race.

This year, we are excited to announce that our Fat Bike Fun Race will be a part of the exciting line of events at the all new Frozen Foot Festival — more details to come. The winter forecast is looking great and we hope you will join us for the fun. For more information, visit www.dustx2.com, https://www.facebook.com/pagosabike/ or call 398-1168.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Food, Fund Raiser, Lifestyle, Sports, Top Stories, Winter Sports