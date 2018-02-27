DUST2 and Wolf Creek Trailblazers partner on 2018 Fat Bike Race

- News
By Annie Sewell
Special to The SUN
It’s been a dry year in the south San Juan Mountains, forcing snow sport enthusiasts to cozy up and get creative in search of a share of the high elevation holy grail that is the 2018 snowpack; and, with accumulations of less than 6 inches in the valley, fat bikers are no exception.
In an effort to find a venue at which to host its second Winter Fat Bike race while at the same time maintaining good relationships with more time-honored winter trail users, DUST2 and Pagosa’s snowmobile club, the Wolf Creek Trailblazers, have partnered to provide a fun and challenging fat bike race course you wont soon forget.
Join DUST2 and the Wolf Creek Trailblazers for DUST2’s 2018 Winter Fat Bike Race on March 4 at 9 a.m. on U.S. Forest Service Road 725, off of U.S. 160. With something for everyone, this 4.5- or 10-mile rolling course situated at 10,000 feet in the snowy San Juan Mountains will have you hooting and hollering every pedal stroke of the way. This won’t be your ordinary Sunday ride.
For more information, maps, racer discounts and to register, visit www.dustx2.com
