DUST2 and the Wolf Creek Trailblazers partner for 2019 Fat Bike Race

By Annie Sewell
Special to The SUN
There is snow on the ground and that means it’s time to save the date and get fat, Pagosa.
Join DUST2 and the Wolf Creek Trailblazers for DUST2’s 2019 Winter Fat Bike Fun Race on Feb. 10, 2019, at 9 a.m. on U.S. Forest Service Road 725, off of U.S. 160.
With something for everyone, this 4.5- or 10-mile rolling course situated at 10,000 feet in the snowy San Juan Mountains will have you hooting and hollering every pedal stroke of the way. This won’t be your ordinary Sunday ride.
For more information, maps, racer discounts and to register, visit www.dustx2.com.
