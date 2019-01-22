DUST2 2019 announces winter fat bike events

By Annie Sewell

Special to The SUN

Join DUST2 for the third annual WinterFest Fat Bike Fun Race at Yamaguchi Park on Saturday, Jan. 26.

Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the races start at 8:45 a.m. with 12 km, 6 km and Kid-K lengths. The entry fee is $10, and there will be killer awards after the race.

This is a sweet, groomed downtown course. With three lengths to choose from, there is something for all your friends and the whole family. No one will be sitting this one out.

DUST2 will be serving up killer crepes, hot chocolate and coffee for your pre- and postrace cravings.

All proceeds will benefit DUST2 Youth Cycling Team.

The WinterFest after party will be Saturday, Jan. 26, from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Looking for a fun place to gather with your friends after WinterFest? Join DUST2 at The Nomad Lounge at SOCO at our WinterFest After Party with live music by Brooks-i and Robin Davis, swag, beer and cocktails, and tasty apps.

DUST2 will be serving up tasty apps while you hang out with friends enjoying the great music and trendy-mountain-town vibes.

For more information, go to http://pagosachamber.com/winterfest/.

Fat Bike Fun Race

Join DUST2 and the Wolf Creek Trailblazers for DUST2’s 2019 Winter Fat Bike Fun Race on Feb. 10 at 9 a.m. on U.S. Forest Service Road 725, off of U.S. 160.

With something for everyone, this 4.5- or 10-mile rolling course situated at 10,000 feet in the snowy San Juan Mountains will have you hooting and hollering every pedal stroke of the way. This won’t be your ordinary Sunday ride.

For more information, maps, racer discounts and to register, visit www.dustx2.com.

