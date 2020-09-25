During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, #1Thing can make all the difference

By Ashley Wilson

Rise Above Violence

Domestic violence impacts millions of people each year, but it can be prevented. It requires the collective voice and power of individuals, families, institutions and systems — each whose “one thing” adds a valuable and powerful component to transforming our communities.

That is why this October, during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Rise Above Violence is asking “What is the #1Thing you can do to end domestic violence?”

Many people care and understand that domestic violence is a serious public health problem. They want to do something but believe their actions can’t make a difference. It feels overwhelming. But change can start with only #1Thing. Imagine if all individuals in Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County each commit to doing just #1Thing to stop domestic violence. Well, we could really see some serious change.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four women and one in nine men have experienced contact sexual violence, physical violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

Right here in Pagosa Springs, Rise Above Violence has served 329 victims of domestic violence and sexual assault so far, this year alone. That is why we need everyone — advocates, medical professionals, educators, survivors, researchers, policy makers, law enforcement officers, business owners, students and more, to do #1Thing to stop domestic violence here in Pagosa Springs.

#1Thing you could do to support victims and survivors:

• Be a caring and consistent adult in the life of a child.

• Talk to loved ones about violence and oppression.

• Create a culture of consent in your home.

• Use social media to raise awareness among your peers.

• Reach out to Rise Above Violence to learn how you can help.

• Listen to and validate a survivor of trauma.

• End the silence of domestic violence.

Ways you can get

involved

1) Attend an event that supports Rise Above Violence, your local domestic violence agency. Upcoming events include Art, Sips and Treats — Tomorrow night and evening with wine, chocolate and cheese in the Art Above Violence gallery. Buy a ticket or bid on the art for the Art Above Violence show that will be held virtually on Oct. 10. More information on both events at www.riseaboveviolence.org.

2) Follow Rise Above Violence on Facebook and Instagram, and share the community messages, events and statistics to bring awareness.

3) Join our Snowball Club — a monthly giving club where every dollar contributes to a big change. Just $10 supports one crisis call every month and ensures that every call is answered.

4) Volunteer your time. We need hotline volunteers and event volunteers; there is something for everyone.

This October, join Rise Above Violence as we connect with one another with a true sense of unity to end domestic violence.

Rise Above Violence is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that provides 24-hour support and advocacy services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault or other forms of violence, serving over 300 victims each year. Rise also works to eliminate violence through education for youth and our community. All programs and services are free and confidential, including emergency prevention education and empowerment programs. Visit www.riseaboveviolence.org for more information or call 264-9075 to talk to an advocate today.

#1Thing unites our individual voices while highlighting the power of our collective action.