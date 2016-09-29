Durango’s annual Cowboy Gathering keeps western history alive

By Linda Mannix

Special to The PREVIEW

The Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been a highlight of the fall season in Durango for 28 years. Forty cowboy poets and musicians descend upon the town to sing and recite their verse. Then, crowds of people in cowboy hats and boots come to hear them.

Cowboy poetry was born on the trail drives north from Texas after the Civil War. Cowhands would peel labels off peach cans and scribble words and rhymes about things that happened along the trail. Around the campfire at night, they would recite their story for the other hands and the essence of an artistic oral culture began.

Handed down from generation to generation, cowboy poetry’s contemporary start came in 1985 at the first Cowboy Poetry Gathering in Elko, Nev. Many of the old cowhands who were asked to recite their works were terrified, then amazed when they discovered that all of their friends had also been writing about good horses, bad wrecks and the beauty of working cattle on the range.

The Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering started in 1989 after local hat maker Kevin O’Farrell returned from the Elko gathering and said, “We can do that here.” The shows were staged in the Diamond Circle Theater, now the Henry Strater Theater, and the Durango Cowboy Poetry Gathering has been at the Strater Hotel every year since.

This year’s featured performer is Wylie and the Wild West cowboy band from Montana. They will play two shows on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. in the Henry Strater Theater. The 9 p.m. show will have the dance floor open.

New events this year include a chuckwagon breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 7 to 11a.m. Scrambled eggs, sausage gravy and biscuits will be served for $10 to benefit the Animas Museum. The chuckwagon will be located at the corner of 5th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango.

Then, at 10 a.m., the largest motorless parade in Colorado will roll down Main Avenue.

There will also be a new show called a Cowboy Comedy Revue at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Henry Strater Theater. Tickets for that show are $10 at the door.

Free Theme Sessions will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. in the Strater Hotel and will include a new Storytelling Session. Later, Toh Atin Gallery will host a free Poster Session and reception on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. at its location at 145 W. 9th St.

Many events throughout the weekend are free and the evening shows of poetry and music are ticketed. For a complete schedule of events and more information, go to www.durangocowboypoetrygathering.org or call 749-2995.

