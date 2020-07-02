Durango Police Department identifies suspect shot as Pagosa Springs man

- News
The suspect in an officer-involved shooting this morning in Durango has been identified by the Durango Police
Department (DPD) as Jason Noble Snow, a Caucasian male, 34 years old, from Pagosa Springs.
The DPD identified snow on Facebook late this afternoon, after earlier announcing in a separate post that investigators are searching for a second individual who may have been involved in the burglary that resulted in the shooting and who was with Snow at the time of the burglary.
At approximately 4:30 a.m., a DPD press release explains, DPD offers were dispatched to a business alarm at O’Reilly Auto Parts at 2475 Main Ave. in Durango.
“Officers were close to the area and arrived on scene quickly setting up a perimeter,” the press release states. “An officer at the rear of the business observed an open door and confronted a white male subject approximately in his 30’s inside the business. The subject retreated inside the business and ran to the front where another officer was located. Initial reports indicate the male subject was armed with a handgun and began shooting at a Durango Police Officer in front of the store through the businesses glass doors. The officer returned fire, killing the subject. The officers on scene were not struck by gunfire and they are uninjured.”
Investigators are looking for Terrianne Paige Hiehle, a Caucasian female who is 23 years of age. Hiehle uses her middle name, Paige. She has brown hair, possibly worn long, and green eyes (see photos). She is approximately 5 foot, 7 inches and 130 pounds. Hiehle was last seen on foot in the area of Arroyo Drive in Durango. Hiehle was associated with a vehicle that police removed from the Arroyo Drive area. Hiehle is currently considered armed and dangerous. Please do not attempt to contact her in person.
If you have information that would help the DPD locate Hiehle, please contact Detective Josh Newman at (970) 375-4733, or call the Durango Police at (970) 385-2900.
“This is a tragic situation and loss of life. Our thoughts are with everyone that was involved in this event,” the press release states.