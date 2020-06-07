Durango Elks Lodge announces 2020 scholarship winners

By Helen Wilkinson

Durango Elks Lodge

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks (BPOE), Durango Lodge No. 507, announces the recipients of scholarship awards.

The following students from Pagosa Springs High School will receive $1,000 scholarship awards from Durango Lodge No. 507: Jack Foster, Piedra Goss and Grace Thompson.

Alexandria Ashbaugh, also graduating from Pagosa Springs High School, will be receiving the $1,000 Durango Elks Lodge Veteran’s Scholarship; she is well deserving as the daughter of two military parents. She will be attending the University of Northern Colorado, where she will be majoring in biochemistry.

The scholarship committee of BPOE No. 507 congratulates all 2020 graduating seniors and invites upcoming 2021 seniors to apply online for the Elks National Foundation Most Valuable Student Scholarship Contest. Applications are available in the fall and open to all seniors.

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories