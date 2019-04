Dulce woman facing charges in accident that injured four

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The driver in a crash that injured four on April 13 is facing charges that include vehicular assault and driving under the influence, among others.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Crime, Law Enforcement, News