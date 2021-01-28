Due diligence

Dear Editor:

Let’s consider honestly asking ourselves – How many of us are willing to independently search for documentation, either confirming truth in reporting, or revealing the “spin” embedded in headline news we read and hear? It appears that perhaps a majority are soaking in similar media platforms, enshrining them as truth tellers.

