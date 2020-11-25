Dry Gulch loan deactivated

By Chris Mannara

Staff Writer

During a meeting on Nov. 16, the San Juan Water Conservancy District (SJWCD) Board of Directors approved the deactivation of a loan the district currently has with the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB).

