Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Pagosa Springs Medical Center on Aug. 13

Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC), in collaboration with San Juan Basin Public Health, will be offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

PSMC is offering this drive-thru testing for patient convenience. Drive-thru testing is open to symptomatic and asymptomatic persons who meet the criteria listed below:

Any person who has COVID-19 symptoms; or

Any person who has been notified of exposure by SJBPH or another public health agency; or

Any person experiencing homelessness; or

Any person employed at a workplace being monitored by public health; or

Any person who is a resident (year-round or part-time) and is either (1) an employee in a high-risk work setting (example: first responders, detention facilities), or (2) an employee or resident of a long-term residential facility (example: Pine Ridge, Bee Hive).

Key information for the August 13 drive-thru testing:

An appointment is required in order to manage traffic and distancing; please call PSMC at (970) 731-3700 to schedule an appointment.

No referral or doctor order is needed.

Drive-thru testing is free of charge.

Drive-thru testing will take place at Pagosa Springs Medical Center at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd.