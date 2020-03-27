Drive-through COVID-19 testing site for high-risk individuals in Archuleta County set for Tuesday

an Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) and Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) are opening a temporary drive-through testing site at PSMC on Tuesday, March 31, from noon – 4 p.m. to collect COVID-19 (coronavirus) data, in collaboration with local multi-agency response partners.

Limited testing will be conducted at the site for individuals who meet specific testing criteria.

Qualifications for testing of Archuleta County residents or people employed in the county will based on meeting Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) criteria for COVID-19 symptoms, and those who are:

Healthcare or long-term care workers

First responders

Older adults

Individuals with underlying health conditions such as heart or lung disease, or diabetes

Individuals who meet the above criteria need to call their doctors as soon as possible to get a doctor’s order, and then call the Archuleta County Central Call Center at (970) 422.7084 to arrange a time slot for testing.

Individuals who qualify for testing will be required to remain in their vehicles from the moment they enter the PSMC parking lot, until they leave the property. There could be a potential wait time in the testing line, so personal needs such as bathrooms, food, and drinks will need to be taken care of before arriving.

“There is a significant shortage of test kits nationally, in Colorado, and in Archuleta County.”, said Liane Jollon, SJBPH Executive Director. “Because of the limited number of tests that have been performed, we believe the number of COVID-19 cases in the community has been underreported. This first testing opportunity will be limited but will provide us a snapshot of the spread of the disease in this community and will allow local public health officials to take actions to mitigate future spread of COVID-19. Our end goal is to have widespread testing and SJBPH is actively seeking additional resources to provide more testing in the communities we serve,” she said.

As of March 26, one person in Archuleta County has tested positive for COVID-19. So far, 12 people in La Plata County are considered positive.

All tests will be allocated to those who meet the criteria listed above. Only members of the community who meet the criteria will be tested at the PSMC testing site.

In the absence of more widespread testing, people who have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing should assume they have coronavirus and should self-quarantine or isolate themselves.

Other members of the public who are not experiencing symptoms should take protective measures to prevent the spread of the disease. The measures include adhering to the state-mandated stay-at-home order, social distancing when in public, and everyday precautions like frequent hand washing, and avoiding contact with sick people.

Pagosa Springs Medical Center is located at 95 S. Pagosa Blvd. in Pagosa Springs. For more information on the testing site please call the Archuleta County Central Call Center at (970) 422.7084.

For the most up to date information, visit SJBPH’s website at: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/

