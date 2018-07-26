Draft decision would grant road access to site of proposed Village at Wolf Creek

Rendering courtesy Village at Wolf Creek
The above rendering imagines the visual impact of the proposed Village at Wolf Creek. A draft record of decision released on July 19 would give Leavell-McCombs Joint Venture road access to its privately held property atop Wolf Creek Pass, with that draft decision expected to be finalized this fall.

A new draft record of decision released by the Rio Grande National Forest (RGNF) on July 19 would allow road access to the private parcel that is proposed to become home to the Village at Wolf Creek.

