Downtown deer

Dear Editor:

On Friday evening, Nov. 25, I was in the Humane Society Thrift Store parking lot when I heard a loud thud and saw a buck sliding down the street in front of me. I went over to the deer and saw that he was still breathing.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Letters to the Editor, Opinion