Douglas James Ingram, age 60, died at home on Thursday, Nov. 23. He was born Sept. 13, 1957, in California. He lived in Texas and Arizona before settling in Pagosa Springs.
Doug was known for his great sense of humor. He served as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels at the Senior Center. He is survived by his wife, Suzanne, of 42 years, and children Donald, Nicholas and Rachel.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 11 at the Church of Christ located at 277 Lewis St.
