Doris “Doe” McGeary Stringer, 83, of Pagosa Springs, joined the angels in heaven, after four hard-won battles of cancer, on June 4. God’s strength and compassion gave Doe the spirit to persevere with grace and humor, ultimately giving her peace.
Doe was blessed with a large and loving family. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Charles, of 58 years; her sisters, Cindy and Patty; and her five children; as well as her wonderful daughters-in-law, 16 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
She enjoyed playing golf and bridge with close friends in her community. She always had a funny joke to share and never met a stranger (strangers were simply friends she hadn’t met yet). She was born in and grew up in Pennsylvania. She lived in the only beach house in Colorado, situated directly on top of a mountain.
Doe was a talented artist, a world traveler, and had a fantastic sense of style. She was always the best dressed and life of the party.
Doe’s memorial service will be held on June 10 at 10 a.m. at Pope John Paul II Catholic Church, 353 S. Pagosa Blvd.
This will be a celebration of Doe’s life; please feel free to dress in celebratory colors. A reception with desserts and beverages will be held following the service.
