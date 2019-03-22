Don’t lose the wonder

By Richard Gammill

Special to The PREVIEW

I drove along in my pickup, engaged in conversation with my wife. Yet it was not Jan who sat next to me, but our grandson, Noah. There was no phone to my ear; Jan’s voice came through the radio speakers.

When I finished that conversation, I said to Noah, “You are 12 years old; talking with your grandmother this way is an ordinary thing to you. But I am still amazed at this technology. It is a wonder to me.”

Noah responded, “No, I remember when we couldn’t do this. I think it is wonderful.”

Soon after that, I was driving late in the evening on my way home from Durango when the display screen on my dashboard suddenly began flashing. It warned me of a dangerous situation on the highway a couple of miles ahead. Then a detour route appeared on the screen and a message asked if I wanted to go around whatever was ahead.

I assumed there must be an accident blocking the road, but decided I would stay on the highway. I continued and slowed down when an oncoming car flashed its headlights at me. Then I saw the danger: a large number of elk had gathered alongside the highway.

As I drove past and continued on, I marveled at the technology that brought me that warning. I have no idea how it all works, but I am grateful for it.

As much as we marvel at man’s ingenuity, we should be even more in awe at what “God hath wrought.”

Exodus chapter 15 records the song that Moses and Miriam led their people in singing after God’s deliverance. He led them through the sea that parted before them, then washed over the pursuing Egyptians: “Who among the gods is like you, Lord? Who is like you — majestic in holiness, awesome in glory, working wonders? You stretch out your right hand, and the earth swallows your enemies.”

The wonder of that miraculous event might have sustained the Israelites during their long march to the Promised Land. Nevertheless, before long they began grumbling about the boring manna they had to eat every day — itself a miracle. They forgot about the 400 years of brutal hardships they had endured in Egypt. God lost patience with them and consigned them to 40 years of wandering before they finally crossed over to their promised destination.

Repeatedly throughout the Old Testament, the judges and the prophets implored their people to remember the wonders God had performed on their behalf. King David exclaimed, “Cause me to understand the way of your precepts, that I may meditate on your wonderful deeds” (Psalm 119:27).

David wants his people to remember the lessons of their history: “One generation commends your works to another; they tell of your mighty acts. They speak of the glorious splendor of your majesty — and I will meditate on your wonderful works. They tell of the power of your awesome works — and I will proclaim your great deeds” (Psalm 145:4-6).

Today we have our own song, called “Amazing Grace.” It reminds us, “through many dangers, toils and snares I have already come. ‘Tis grace hath brought me safe thus far and grace will lead me home.”

Oh, the wonder of it all.

