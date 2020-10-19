Donations sought for Arboles man severely burned in explosion

By Susan Gibson

Special to The SUN

The Arboles community is actively raising money for Jerry Rowland, Arboles butcher, and great neighbor and friend to many in the area.

Rowland was severely burned by an explosion on Oct. 2 when he was lighting his water heater pilot light. There was a leak and the tank exploded.

Rowland suffered burns to 25 percent of his body, burning both hands, face, head and back, and the blast also ripped into his butcher shop. Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango stabilized him and he was then life flighted to the Albuquerque, N.M., burn unit.

Danielle Grantham organized a GoFundMe fundraiser at the time and is, today, only $957 short of the fund’s $2,000 goal. There is also a Wells Fargo bank account opened by Lisa Flagg for the sole purpose of donations. Deposits can be made at any Wells Fargo location: Jerry Rowland Benefit, account number 1893078665.

Additionally, two benefit yard sales were organized. Nalani Nobriga organized the first phase of the Jerry Rowland Benefit Yard Sale, held Saturday, Oct. 10. Nalani reported that sale generated another $1,585.

The second phase, organized by Susan Halkin, will be this coming Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at the TARA Community Center Pavilion, 333 Milton Way. Donations can be dropped off outside the front doors of the TARA Center. All donations welcomed, but the campaign is requesting no clothes, large furniture or electronics. Halkin can be contacted at 883-0017 for more information.

Jerry has been released from the hospital and was due back in Arboles Monday.