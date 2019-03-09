Documentary film viewing at St. Patrick’s to include discussion and dinner

By Sally Neel

Special to The PREVIEW

On Thursday, March 14, at 5 p.m. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church will sponsor the viewing of a thought-provoking documentary film that unearths a hidden legacy of slavery in America.

“Traces of the Trade: A Story from the Deep North” traces a journey by Katrina Browne, the filmmaker, and nine of her cousins into the dark past of the slave trade which enriched their white New England family. The Emmy-nominated film is a transparent and vulnerable view into the story of the DeWolfe family as they research and explore the unsettling truth of their ancestors being the foremost slave traders in U.S. history.

“The public is invited and encouraged to attend,” said Fr. Doug Neel, rector of St. Patrick’s. “As we enter into the season of Lent, a time for self-reflection and repentance, this film shines a light on a particularly difficult part of our nation’s history and one family’s painful journey in discovering the truth.”

St. Patrick’s is one of only six Episcopal parishes in Colorado selected to present this film. A light meal of homemade soup, salad, bread and drinks will be provided by the parish. This will be followed by the viewing of the film and an opportunity for discussion.

The evening begins in the church parish hall at 5 p.m. and will conclude at 8 p.m. St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church is located at 225 S. Pagosa Blvd. Members of the congregation and local community, especially students, are encouraged to attend. The evening is free of charge.

