Docks being removed at Navajo State Park marina due to low water

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Colorado Parks and Wildlife
Special to The SUN
Due to low water at Navajo Reservoir, the docking and marina facilities at Navajo State Park are being removed this summer. The boat ramp and courtesy dock, however, will remain open and boaters will be able to launch their craft throughout the season.
No fuel will be available at the park and there will be no pump-out services offered.
Changes at the boat ramp will not change any other operations at the park. The park is open year- round and offers 138 camp sites, and hiking and biking trails.
Work to start removing the docks started on May 30 and will continue for about two weeks. The marina store will be floated out to deeper water. The docks, marina store and boat houses would be damaged if they go aground.
The park has contracted with 4 Corners Marine Services to assist owners launching and retrieving houseboats. Those needing that service should contact 4 Corners directly at (505) 947-5802. Navajo State Park personnel are available to help those with smaller boats to launch their craft.
CPW might also resurface part of the boat ramp in the fall. That work will be dependent on water level at that time.
For information about Navajo State Park, call 883-2208. Information about all of Colorado’s state parks can be found at http://cpw.state.co.us/placestogo.
Follow these topics: CO Parks and Wildlife, Outdoors, Top Stories, Updates