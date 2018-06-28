Division of Motor Vehicles computer system upgrade aims to improve customer service

All Colorado title and registration services will be unavailable Aug. 1-5, while all driver license services will be unavailable Aug. 2-3

Special to The SUN

All Colorado title and registration services, including motor vehicle registration renewal, vehicle titling, International Registration Plan (IRP) and ownership transfers will be unavailable Aug. 1-5 to allow for technical upgrades, which will improve the customer and employee experience in offices and online.

Online registration renewal and kiosk registration renewal in participating counties will remain available Aug. 1-5. Individuals needing to renew eligible vehicles are encouraged to skip the trip by using online services at mydmv.colorado.gov.

Colorado driver’s license services, both in-office and online, will be unavailable Aug. 2-3. State driver’s license offices will be closed.

This closure will allow the state of Colorado to replace the Colorado State Titling and Registration System (CSTARS), originally installed between 1983 and 1986, with a new system, Colorado DRIVES, which will allow for better county-to-county integration, faster transaction processing and additional online services. This system was successfully implemented for driver services on Feb. 21, 2017.

New online services, which will be available Aug. 6 at mydmv.colorado.gov, include:

• Improved online vehicle registration renewal.

• Out-of-state emissions extension.

• Emissions waiver application.

• Generate prior receipts.

• Duplicate registration receipt request.

• 2 percent rental upload spreadsheet fee estimator.

• Document uploading.

• Personalized plate request.

• Change of address.

• New registration.

“We are excited to introduce the DRIVES system into both driver license and motor vehicle offices in Colorado,” said Department of Revenue Executive Director Michael Hartman. “This new system offers a 35-year leap in technology, which will allow for a faster customer experience with several additional online service options.”

Individuals whose driver’s license, identification card or motor vehicle registration expires in July or August 2018 are encouraged to renew early.

We apologize for the inconvenience this closure may cause and look forward to providing the residents of Colorado with a modern, user-friendly system for driver and vehicle services.

