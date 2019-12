District won’t charge taxpayers for full-day kindergarten, mills to be lowered

The Archuleta School District (ASD) Board of Education (BOE) has opted to not charge local taxpayers the $242,953 set aside for full-day kindergarten.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Education, News, Top Stories