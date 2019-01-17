District attorney finds no criminal wrongdoing in November election

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

An investigation by the Sixth Judicial district attorney into an elections complaint filed in November by former sheriff candidate Rob Keating has concluded there was no evidence of criminal wrongdoing.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Election, News, Top Stories