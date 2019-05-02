Dispatch center in need of new facility and equipment

SUN photo/John Finefrock
Dispatchers work to coordinate emergency (and some non-emergency) calls to local response agencies throughout Archuleta County. Members of the Archuleta County Combined Dispatch Board are advocating for a new facility and new equipment for the dispatch center.

By John Finefrock
Staff Writer
Archuleta County’s dispatch center is in need of a new facility and updated equipment, and Pagosa Area Fire District (PFPD) chief Randy Larson, who sits on the dispatch center’s board, is presenting to partnering agencies to outline the situation.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on May 2, 2019.