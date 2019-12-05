Dispatch board votes to raise phone surcharge, talks move to Harman Park

The Archuleta County Dispatch Executive Board voted Monday to ask for an increase to the surcharge on local phone lines for emergency services and continued to discuss possibly moving the dispatch center to Harman Park, among other things, at its meeting.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, News, Top Stories