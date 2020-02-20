Dispatch board discusses long-term move Center impacted by flooding

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The dispatch center is one step closer to being relocated.

Members of the Dispatch Executive Management Board have explained the current dispatch center is an inadequate facility due to lack of security, location and proximity to neighboring businesses that produce toxic fumes that waft into the facility.

