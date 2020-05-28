Disgrace

Dear Editor:

I am a 76 year old citizen who loves America. It is a disgrace to see what is going on in my country. What we have in Congress is incomprehensible. They are not what I say are Americans. We are going through a crisis that we have never had. Where were our representatives for over a month, but at home with pay by us, we the people, for doing nothing. What employer would keep someone who did that.

