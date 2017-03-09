e edition login button

Dinosaur school helps children strengthen skills

Photo courtesy Seeds of Learning
Miss Frances and Miss Ruby use puppets to demonstrate Dinosaur Social Skills and Problem Solving Curriculum at Seeds of Learning. They presented the program to the Family Involvement Committee on Feb. 27. The puppets helped the children role-play real-life situations.

By Allyson Jones
Special to The SUN

Dinosaur school. What? Are we teaching dinosaurs? No. Dinosaur school is a premier program through the Incredible Years Curriculum to help children using dinosaur-themed materials and puppets to engage and strengthen children socially, emotionally and academically.

This story was posted on March 9, 2017.