Dig in for the Backcountry Film Festival Jan. 28

By Morgan Anderson
Special to The PREVIEW
The Backcountry Film Festival will be held Jan. 28 at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show is from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
For ticket sales, go to cmc.org/bcff; the cost is $10-$12.
The 12th annual Backcountry Film Festival comes to Pagosa Springs on Saturday, Jan. 28, to benefit the Colorado Mountain Club’s Backcountry Snowsports Initiative (BSI). Enjoy an incredible slate of winter films and learn about BSI’s recreation advocacy, mapping projects and more.
Immerse yourself in a night of films that capture the spirit of winter. Adventure, environment and climate, youth outdoors, ski culture — you’ll find it all in this award-winning lineup.
Produced by the Boise-based nonprofit Winter Wildlands Alliance, the Backcountry Film Festival is renowned for its mix of professional and grassroots films combining epic powder shots with a twist of environmental activism.
The event proceeds support the Colorado Mountain Club’s BSI — your voice for human-powered winter recreation. BSI advocates for backcountry skiers, split-boarders, snowshoers and winter mountaineers to ensure access to and protection of pristine winter landscapes throughout the state. Learn more about our programs at the event or visit www.cmc.org/bsi.
The films will start at 7 p.m. on Jan. 28 at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse. Tickets are available online at cmc.org/bcff or at the door. PLPOA members receive discount.
Contact Julie Mach for more information at juliemach@cmc.org or (303) 996-2764.
