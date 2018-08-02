‘Difficult realities’ if jail fails County discusses finances, jail committee

By Avery Martinez
Staff Writer
The county’s possible financial situation if funding a new jail fails to pass on the ballot and the future of the Citizens for a New Jail committee took center stage at a work session of the Archuleta County Board of County Commissioners (BoCC) on July 31.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on August 2, 2018.