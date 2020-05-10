Did you serve in the Army’s Second Infantry Division?

- News
By Mike Davino
Special to The PREVIEW
The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s Second Infantry Division at any time.
For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 23-27, visit our website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or (224) 225-1202.
