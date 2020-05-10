Did you serve in the Army’s Second Infantry Division?

By Mike Davino

Special to The PREVIEW

The Second (Indianhead) Division Association is searching for anyone who served in the Army’s Second Infantry Division at any time.

For information about the association and our 99th annual reunion in Kansas City, Mo., from Sept. 23-27, visit our website at www.2ida.org/99th-annual-reunion/ or contact Bob Haynes at 2idahq@comcast.net or (224) 225-1202.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Veterans