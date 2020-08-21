Devil Mountain, Keyah Grande fires contained

Local agencies responded to two small fires in the Devil Mountain and Keyah Grande area Thursday afternoon.

Pagosa Fire Protection District, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and United States Forest Service (USFS) crews worked in unison to prevent fire growth.

Friday morning, PFPD Chief Randy Larson reported that the 2-acre Keyah Grande fire is currently 100 percent contained with crews working on the fire today. There is no threat to any structure.

A second fire located on Devil Mountain fire was 100 percent lined as of 11 p.m. Thursday, according to Public Affairs Officer Esther Godson with the USFS San Juan National Forest.

“It is .5 acres. The Pagosa Ranger District’s initial attack module (of 10 firefighters) is on scene already this morning. The lines all held over night and they will continue to work it today,” wrote Godson in an email to The SUN on Friday morning.

According to Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux, with recent dry lightning and little to no moisture, local authorities are monitoring lightning maps for potential starts in the area.

Stage One fire restrictions are in affect for Archuleta County, USFS and Southern Ute Tribal Lands.

This story will be updated if any additional activity is reported with a full report in next Thursday’s Pagosa Springs SUN.