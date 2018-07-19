Devil Creek Fire update

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office Director of Emergency Operations Mike Le Roux reported this evening that the Devil Creek Fire is contained at 20 acres with a line around the fire.
Le Roux explained that Archuleta County crews are providing mutual aid to the U.S. Forest Service with other resources coming in to help.
Burning operations for forest health and firefighter safety are underway.
Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Updates, Wildfire