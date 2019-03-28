Destination Imagination teams advance to state

By Becky Thompson

Special to The SUN

Destination Imagination is a competition that challenges students in one of seven open-ended challenges requiring teams of young people to apply science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), in addition to improvisation, theater arts, writing, project management, communication, innovation, teamwork and community service.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Education, News, Top Stories