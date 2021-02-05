Department responds to detached garage fire, rescues dog

Pagosa Fire Protection District

On Jan. 29, at approx. 12:07 a.m., a garage fire was reported on Nutria Circle. The notification was received through the 911 system managed by Archuleta County Combined Dispatch center.

Upon arrival, the first due engine completed a scene size-up, noting a detached garage with heavy smoke showing. First arriving units established a transitional fire attack, cooling the blaze, which allowed firefighters to enter the structure and completely extinguish any remaining fire. Fire was contained to the detached garage. Water supply was maintained via tender operations as the location was in a non-hydrant area.

The Pagosa Fire Protection District (PFPD) responded with three engines, two tenders, two chief vehicles, one fire marshal vehicle, one support vehicle, nine paid staff members and eight volunteers. Mutual aid from the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and one Pagosa Springs Medical Center ambulance staged on scene. Mutual aid response from Upper Pine Fire and Rescue was requested and then stood down once the fire was controlled.

The PFPD was on scene for approximately 2.5 hours.

The detached garage was unoccupied at the time of the fire. One canine, who was in the garage at the time of the incident, was rescued and returned to the property owners unharmed.

There are no firefighter or civilian injuries to report. The origin and cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.