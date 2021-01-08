Department of Revenue announces upgrades to Revenue Online

Colorado Department of Revenue

The Colorado Department of Revenue and FAST Enterprises released an upgrade to the department’s free tax filing and e-services portal, Revenue Online, on Jan. 3.

The Revenue Online portal helps Coloradans file their state taxes and manage their state tax accounts for free. Its latest version utilizes taxpayer feedback to improve and enhance the user experience. Some of the improvements include:

• Streamlining filing processes to simplify filing state taxes.

• Adding new functionality like search and help features.

• Enhancing the user experience so that the portal is easier to use.

• Making Revenue Online mobile responsive so that it can be viewed on most devices.

• A soon-to-be-released chat function that is responsive to taxpayers’ questions.

“This most recent upgrade of our online tax portal, Revenue Online, is a part of our larger digital transformation strategy which is focused on providing comprehensive online services that are both functional and easy to use. Improved user experience is a central feature of this upgrade and we believe that will make online filing much easier for taxpayers,” said Brendon Reese, senior director of taxation for the Department of Revenue.

Coloradans can use Revenue Online to file tax returns for most of the state tax types. To access the Revenue Online portal, visit Colorado.gov/RevenueOnline. ‌