Dems prepare for reorganizational and planning meetings

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party (ACDP) will conduct its biennial reorganization meeting on Feb. 2. The meeting will be conducted at the PLPOA Clubhouse, 230 Port Ave. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

Colorado Revised Statute 1-3-103(1)(c) requires each county central committee to meet between Feb. 1 and Feb. 15 of the odd-numbered years to organize by selecting a chairperson, a vice chairperson, a treasurer, a secretary and any other officers provided for by the county bylaws, including precinct co-chairs. In addition, participants will select a vacancy committee authorized to fill vacancies in the county central committee and elected offices held by Democrats.

The meeting is open to the public, but only members of the county central committee are eligible to vote. The county party has a number of vacant positions, including a number of precinct co-chairs. Nominations to each position will be accepted from the floor. However, the person nominated must have a nominator and a seconder, one of whom must be a central committee member. Any Democrat registered in Archuleta County may run for any office. To facilitate meeting planning, persons interested in running for an office are asked to contact Becky Herman, ACDP chair, at 903-0788 or becky.herman98@gmail.com. However, advance notice is not required for nomination.

Following the reorganization meeting, the ACDP will conduct the second meeting of its new Long-Range Planning Committee. The purpose of the committee is to help make the ACDP more effective and set priorities as the party prepares for the future, specifically the 2020 election. The first committee meeting last November generated good ideas and the ACDP wants to build on this good start. Anyone interested is welcome to participate in this second meeting; it is not necessary to have attended the first one.

Participation by all county Democrats is encouraged in these vitally important meetings. This is your chance to influence the course of the party. A light breakfast will be provided. Contributions of finger foods are welcome. If you plan to attend either or both meetings, please contact Herman so that we are sure to have enough food.

Follow these topics: News, Political, Top Stories