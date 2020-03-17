Dems cancel club lunch

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta County Democratic Party will not hold a Democratic Club lunch in March.

March is already a busy month, with caucuses on March 7 and the County Assembly and Convention on March 21.

In addition, several training sessions will be scheduled. However, please mark your calendars for April 21 for our next lunch with speaker Abby Burk.

Burk is Western Rivers regional program manager for Audubon Rockies. She promotes cultural change in water use and river conservation through interacting with government representatives, state and federal agencies, conservation organizations, businesses, and by recruiting and training community leaders.

In addition to Burk’s presentation, we will discuss the results of the State Democratic Assembly and Convention, which will have been held shortly before the lunch. More details on the program will be distributed in early April.

