Democratic Party to hold committee meeting

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta County Democratic Party will hold a committee meeting at noon on Dec. 16 in the Visitor Center’s meeting room.
There will be a report on the recent state party’s executive and central committee meetings in Colorado Springs.
All Democratic party events are open to the public. Call Becky Herman at 264-2171 for more information.
Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, News, Political, Top Stories