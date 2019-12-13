Democratic Party to hold committee meeting

By Becky Herman
Special to The SUN
The Archuleta County Democratic Party will hold a committee meeting at noon on Dec. 16 in the Visitor Center’s meeting room.
There will be a report on the recent state party’s executive and central committee meetings in Colorado Springs.
All Democratic party events are open to the public. Call Becky Herman at 264-2171 for more information.

Email, RSS Follow

This story was posted on December 13, 2019.