Democratic Club to hear about Build Pagosa

By John Porco

Special to The SUN

The Archuleta Democratic Club will hold its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, Feb. 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Pagosa Brewing Company, 118 North Pagosa Blvd. The featured speakers will be Larry Ash and Doug Hershey from Build Pagosa.

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Build Pagosa’s mission is to provide a skilled workforce for the Pagosa Springs community through public-private partnerships, financial support and workforce training. By providing financial support and a skilled instructor, Build Pagosa was responsible for starting Pagosa Springs High School’s building trades construction program.

The program started with two classes and, because of its success, has grown to offer six classes in construction and woodworking. Virtually every student from the building trades construction program who wanted a construction job over the summer got one. Build Pagosa continues to support this program with the purchase of materials and equipment, as well as OSHA training for all the Building Trades students.

Build Pagosa also supports other career and technical education (CTE) programs at the high school such as the shop mechanics and agriculture classes. Build Pagosa is looking at ways to help other CTE programs at the high school, such as health sciences and business design. Long-term, Build Pagosa plans to be a major source of funding for a new facility at the high school dedicated to CTE. It is hoped that these programs will eventually include postsecondary and adult education.

The intent of the Archuleta Democratic Club is to provide an opportunity for a dialogue on progressive ideas in an informal social setting. Build Pagosa positively advances the Democratic Party’s values of robust public education and economic opportunity for all.

We will begin gathering at 11:30 a.m. to allow some time for socializing, with lunch beginning at noon. There is no admission fee, but all participants will be asked to order lunch. Donations are welcome.

Anyone interested in attending is asked to RSVP to John Porco, first vice chair of the Archuleta County Democratic Party, at jwppagosa@gmail.com or at 946-2684 so that we can provide a count to the restaurant.

The Democratic Party is an inclusive and welcoming organization; everyone is welcome at the lunch regardless of political affiliation.

Follow these topics: Clubs, Lifestyle, News, Political, Top Stories