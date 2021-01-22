Deadline approaching for new small business relief program applications

By Clayton Chaney

Staff Writer

Archuleta County is reminding local small business owners that they may be eligible for relief funding through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs’ new small business relief program.

The deadline for businesses to apply for funding is Feb. 1. Grants will be awarded in amounts varying from $3,500-$7,000.

According to Archuleta County Paralegal Mary Helminski, the county has been awarded $267,408 from the state to distribute through the small business relief program.

In order to qualify for funding, a business must be able to show a loss of revenue due to capacity restrictions while operating during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additional requirements can be found in the grant application posted on the website.

Applications can be found online at: http://www.archuletacounty.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=145.

Applications must be submitted to Helminski at 398 Lewis St., P.O. Box 1507, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 or via email at mhelminski@archuletacounty.org.