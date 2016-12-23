- News
David William Brinton, born Nov. 7, 1954, died on Dec. 15 at his home in Pagosa Springs. He was 62. The six-month diagnosis of renal cell carcinoma quickly led the hospice nurse to be cared for by his family in his home with the help of Hospice.
David was born in Libby, Mont., to Gerald and Lois Brinton. The family moved to Pagosa Springs Jan. 1, 1970, and managed Hidden Valley Ranch. David graduated from Pagosa Springs High School in 1973. He worked as an offshore welder in the North Sea and the Gulf of Mexico, and then went to trade school in Boulder, Colo., and found a lifelong trade in auto body work. In 1993, he went back to school, finding his true calling as a registered nurse and traveling Hospice provider in Oregon, California and Colorado, all the while calling Pagosa Springs home.
On Oct. 25, 1980, he married the love of his life, Dorothy (Forrest) Brinton. The two raised four amazing children in the last 36 years: Grace (Jesse) Schmidt, Luke (Katrina) Brinton, Paul (Brisa) Brinton and Mary (Nathan) Rambo. He treasured his time as Papa to Preston, Amelia, Eva, Shayla, Chael, Haven, Henry and Olivia.
Other than working as a hospice nurse, David enjoyed rough-housing with his grandkids, taking rides in the mountains, spending time at home with his family, working on his cars and rooting for the Denver Broncos.
David is survived by his wife of 36 years, Dorothy; his four children and their spouses; and eight grandchildren; his mom, Lois Brinton; his siblings, Scott (Marjorie) Brinton, Elizabeth (Freddie) Martinez, Kathryn (Mark) Young, and Sara Wilton Brinton. He was preceded in death by his father, Gerald Brinton, his infant twin sister, Sarah Jane, and nephew Christopher Young.
David lived and died in peace, based on his relationship with Jesus Christ, knowing we will join him someday in heaven. Thank you, David, for your love — as a great son, brother, husband, father, papa and friend, we will keep your memory alive in every season until we meet again.
There will be a memorial service for David on Dec. 23 at 2 p.m. at the CrossRoad Church on Park Avenue, next to the rec center. After the service, coffee and cookies will be served at the Brinton home on South 7th Street.
In lieu of flowers, David asked that you contribute to a charity or do something kind for somebody in need. Two of David’s favorite charities are: (1) Among The Least, Mark and Lisa Hauger, P.O. Box 3543, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147 (or can be sent to Restoration Fellowship Kenya, 264 Village Drive, Pagosa Springs, CO 81147) and (2) Wycliffe Bible Translators, John and Suzanne Hatton, https://www.wycliffe.org/partner/4179FE. (or send to Wycliffe Bible Translators, P.O. Box 62820, Orlando, FL 32862-8200, with a note saying to be used for the work of John and Suzanne Hatton, Acct. No. 357596.)
The family wishes to express our thankfulness and gratitude at the support of the community at this time of loss.
