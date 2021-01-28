David Ashbaugh receives Boy Scout Eagle Scout

By Julie Ashbaugh

Special to The SUN

David Ashbaugh, a member of Community United Methodist Church Troop 807, earned the Boy Scout Eagle Scout on Feb. 19, 2020. The Eagle Scout is the highest award in Boy Scouts.

Ashbaugh is currently a sophomore at Pagosa Springs High School and plans to continue with the troop and earn his Eagle Palms. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, he was finally presented his Eagle Scout on Aug. 15, 2020.

Ashbaugh started Scouts with the Far East Council with Pack 49, located at Yokota AFB, Tokyo, Japan. With Pack 49, he had the opportunity to do several activities with his sister Japanese pack, where he did mochi pounding and learned how to catch fish with his hands. Ashbaugh then transferred to Pack 456 in Colorado Springs, where he attended Weeblo summer camp and earned his Arrow of Light, the highest award in Cub Scouts. He then crossed over into Boy Scouts with Troop 62, also located in Colorado Springs, before transferring to Troop 807 here in Pagosa Springs.

So far, Ashbaugh has attended summer camp at Dobbins twice, Gorham Scout Ranch and San Isabel Scout Ranch, he has also attended National Youth Leadership Training at Gorham Scout Ranch, National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience at Philmont Scout Ranch, Venturing Fest located at Bechtel-Summit High Adventure Camp and Sea Base High Adventure Base located in the Florida Keys.

Ashbaugh built a “Spider Hammock” at Pagosa Springs Middle School for his Eagle project. The spider hammock provides a place where the students can sit and talk to their friends, eat lunch or just sit and read a book.