Daughters of the American Revolution to commemmorate Flag Day

By Carolyn Paschal

Daughters of the American Revolution

The American flag is a universal symbol of the enduring national unity and spirit of the American people. Whether flying atop the White House or the Capitol, outside a city hall, inside a school auditorium or from the front porch of a neighborhood home, our flag signifies the freedom and opportunities we all enjoy.

On June 14, 1777, Congress adopted the first official design of the flag of the United States. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day and, in August 1949, National Flag Day was established by an act of Congress.

Coinciding with the country’s observance of National Flag Day June 14 annually, the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution encourages everyone, both businesses and homes, to join us by commemorating Flag Day on June 14. By honoring the flag, we stand for equality, hope and for the rich heritage and prosperity of our country.

The chapter will hold a commemoration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 14, near the Archuleta County Courthouse, 449 San Juan St. A Daughters of the American Revolution regent will read a proclamation and the flag will be raised at the west-facing wall of the courthouse.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization meeting August through May alternating between Durango and Pagosa Springs. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

For more information, please Contact spdregent@gmail.com.

If you have any questions, please direct them to Tanice Ramsperger at 731-4824, Carolyn Paschal at 946-3255 or Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028.

Paschal is the new flag of the US chair for the Sarah Platt Decker Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.