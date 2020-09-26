Daughters of the American Revolution stay active amid COVID

By Linda Hobbs

Sarah Platt Decker Chapter NSDAR

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) have adapted and stayed active during these unsettling times of the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Sept. 15, the chapter, through Regent Tanice Ramsperger, petitioned and received from the Archuleta County commissioners a proclamation citing the week of Sept. 17-23 annually as Constitution Week. Another proclamation, petitioned by the chapter, was obtained from the Durango mayor. The daughters created a display and made available handouts regarding the Constitution at the Ruby Sisson Memorial Library in Pagosa Springs and created a display in the Ignacio Library. Durango prominently hung our Constitution Week banner announcing the date to all passers-by.

Many thanks to the libraries and local governments for acknowledging the U.S. Constitution and the importance it plays in our daily lives.

Additionally, the daughters have also been busy making masks for the library and the hospital. This past weekend, daughters from Pagosa Springs, Durango and Cortez attended a veteran stand down event in Cortez. The stand down ensured veterans were being served meals and received various services. A stand down is an annual event held in many communities to support its veterans.

The daughters are overcoming not being able to meet in person with using a Zoom platform for meetings, leadership training and organizing events. Soon, we will be honoring our first responders and health care professionals.

If you are interested in information about the NSDAR, please email: spdregent@gmail.com.